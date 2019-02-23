I look forward to Kenya's female President - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday said he is hopeful Kenya will one day get a female President.

Uhuru said women have displayed great potential in leadership and time has come when they must be tested on the presidency.

He spoke at State House Nairobi when First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted over 2,000 Girl Guides and their leaders during celebrations to mark this year's World Thinking Day.

Uhuru said women across the country must always try to bring out the best qualities in them without allowing to be put down by anybody.

While maintaining that women are naturally gifted with attributes of servant leadership, Uhuru said, for instance, some of his best performing CS’s are women.

“I pray to God and look forward to the day that I shall be sitting and listening to the first female President addressing the people of the Republic of Kenya,” Uhuru said.

He added, “Some of my best ministers are women. Women understand the basis of servant leadership. Women understand that it is a dedication to the family and the country that matters”.

The head of state appealed to the girls to fully explore the potential they have in leadership and elevate the country to end myths and false perceptions that women cannot make good leaders.