Youths disrupt striking Homa Bay doctors' meeting

A group of youth on Wednesday disrupted a meeting of striking doctors at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital

The medics, who began a go slow on Monday, complained of salaries delay and failure by the county government to implement their Collective bargaining Agreement.

They were preparing to address the press over their plight when the youths stormed the venue at 11am.

The youths told the doctors not to hold any press conference in the hospital compound.

As the youths became hostile, the doctors sought protection from officers at Homa Bay police station. They were escorted to a hotel where they held their press conference.

Nyanza regional KMPDU officials Kevin Osuri (chairman), Lameck Omweri (secretary) and the county liaison officer Owino Dulo said they will not be intimidated.

Osuri said they will continue demanding their rights.

"Harassment by the youth will not deter our cause. We are determined to ensure doctors get their rights," he said.

Apart from salaries, the doctors accused the county of failing to remit statutory deductions, poor working conditions and intimidation.

"The last salary doctors received in this county was for December and it was paid late. It is unfortunate that doctors cannot afford services they offer because their NHIF subscriptions are not up to date," Osuri said.

Omweri accused the government of ignoring a strike notice they had issued.

"There was no response from the county government. We will continue with the strike because of the tribulations we are facing," Omweri said.

Dulo said it is unfair to delay doctors' salaries.

The doctors asked the county administration to engage in dialogue and find solutions.