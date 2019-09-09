[PHOTOS] Lake Basin Mall saga suspects in court

Kisumu county Speaker Onyango Oloo, former LBDA boss Peter Aguko and Bobasi MP Innocent Momanyi have been granted Sh10 million bail in the Lake Basin Mall saga.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Friday ordered the arrest of more than 30 people in the saga.

All the accused persons were on Monday admitted to bail ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh10 million by anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.