[PHOTOS] Lake Basin Mall saga suspects in court

In Summary

• Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Friday ordered the arrest of more than 30 people in the saga.

09 September 2019 - 17:46
Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo and Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director Peter Aguko Abok during the Anti-Corruption case hearing of the Lake Basin Mall scandal at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, September 9,2019
Kisumu county Speaker Onyango Oloo, former LBDA boss Peter Aguko and Bobasi MP Innocent Momanyi have been granted Sh10 million bail in the Lake Basin Mall saga.

All the accused persons were on Monday admitted to bail ranging from Sh500,000 to Sh10 million by anti-corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo and former Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director Peter Aguko Abok during the Anti-Corruption case hearing of the Kshs. 2.5 billion Lake Basin Mall scandal at the Milimani Law Court on September 9,2019
Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo and Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director Peter Aguko Abok during the Anti-Corruption case hearing of the Lake Basin Mall scandal at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, September 9,2019
Former Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director Peter Aguko Abok
Kisumu County Speaker Onyango Oloo and former Lake Basin Development Authority Managing Director Peter Aguko Abok during the Anti-Corruption case hearing at the Milimani Law Court on September 9,2019.
Former LBDA boss Peter Abok.
