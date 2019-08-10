[PHOTOS] SDA worshippers locked out of Nairobi Central church as row over member delisting continues

Seventh Day Adventists who worship at Nairobi Central branch were on Saturday forced to move to St George's School after the church was closed and congregants locked out.

St Georges School is 600 metres from the church.

The church is caught up in a battle over the deregistration of 15 members over alleged misconduct.

GSU officers manned the church's main gate.

Pastor Peter Nyaga said the church was dealing with "internal problems" but the matter would be sorted out in due course.