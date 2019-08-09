[PHOTOS] Ruto attends his brother's dowry negotiation in Eldoret

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday attended his brother's dowry negotiation, known as 'koito' in Kalenjin, in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu county.

Attendees included Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kostany and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei.

David Ruto's event was held at his home near Ziwa market in Uasin Gishu.

David is marrying Carol Kitur.

Koito involves negotiation of dowry by elders.

Ruto led the negotiation team for his brother .

During the event, the groom is usually kept away until the negotiation is complete.