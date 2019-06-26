Kirinyaga health workers teargassed during demo

A cloud of tear gas smoke hang around Kirinyaga county headquarters in Kutus town on Wednesday afternoon after a contingent of armed anti-riot police officers engaged striking health workers who were seeking audience with governor Anne Waiguru.

What started as a peaceful march by the striking health workers towards the governors office ended up chaotic after security personnel clobbered and teargassed the medics who wanted Waiguru to address them over the stalemate that has brought health services to its knees in the county.''