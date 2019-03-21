KENYA-NAMIBIA RELATIONS

[PHOTOS] Uhuru attends Namibia Independence Day celebrations

In Summary

• President Kenyatta will be in Namibia until Sunday

• On the agenda is strengthening of Kenya-Namibia relations

President Uhuru Kenyatta during Namibia's Independence Day Celebrations on March 21, 2019
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday attended Namibia's Independence Day Celebrations.

The Head of State jetted into Namibia on Wednesday and will be there until Sunday.

On his agenda is building Kenya-Namibia relations.

On his Twitter account, Uhuru said, "Today (Thursday) I had the honour and pleasure of joining my friend and brother H.E. President Dr. Hage Geingob and the wonderful people of Namibia in their country's Independence Day celebrations."

Uhuru paid tribute to the contribution of Namibia's liberation heroes, including the late Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, the late chief Hosea Kutako, the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, the late Anna Mungunda, H.E. Hifikepunye Pohamba, and the founding father H.E. Sam Nujoma.

Uhuru said, "I recalled former President Nujoma's words during his inaugural speech, "I would like to state, on this solemn and historic occasion, that our nation blazed the trail to freedom. It has risen to its feet. As from today, we are the masters of this vast land of our ancestors..."

Uhuru urged African nations to strive to build and entrench peaceful, democratic and prosperous societies where our people can realise their full potential without discrimination or prejudice.

 

by STAR REPORTER The Star
InPictures
21 March 2019 - 15:58

