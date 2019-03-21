[PHOTOS] Uhuru attends Namibia Independence Day celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday attended Namibia's Independence Day Celebrations.

The Head of State jetted into Namibia on Wednesday and will be there until Sunday.

On his agenda is building Kenya-Namibia relations.

On his Twitter account, Uhuru said, "Today (Thursday) I had the honour and pleasure of joining my friend and brother H.E. President Dr. Hage Geingob and the wonderful people of Namibia in their country's Independence Day celebrations."