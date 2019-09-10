Healthcare company Abbott opens EA offices in Nairobi

Abbott, a leading global healthcare company has opened its East Africa headquarters in Nairobi.

The opening ceremony that was graced by US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter took place at the US Embassy.

The second office in sub-Saharan Africa, opened at The Watermark, Nairobi Garage Business Park, is intended to support expanded growth opportunities for Abbott, both locally and in the region.

Abbott's other office in sub-Saharan Africa has been based in Johannesburg, South Africa, since 1940.

Abbott's diagnostics businesses have supplied millions of rapid tests for HIV, malaria, and hepatitis.

While Abbott core laboratory and molecular systems at multiple sites analyse high volumes of test samples that are critical to the health and well being of all Kenyans.

"Abbott is deepening its long-standing commitment to Kenya, and to East Africa as a whole, by increasing our resources in the region," the Vice president, Infectious Disease-Emerging Markets, Rapid Diagnostics at Abbott Damian Halloran said.

"We are working with governments and stakeholders in the region to realise sustainable healthcare so that people in all places and stages of life can achieve more, and live not just longer, but better lives," Halloran added.

As the population and economies of the East African Community continue to grow, its member states are increasingly focused on strengthening their health systems in order to improve the health outcomes of their people, their most important resource and the future of Africa.

With more than 75 years of heritage and an ongoing commitment to Africa, Abbott is advancing science and technology to constantly shape new methods of care and improve treatment standards across the continent.

"The economies of Kenya and East Africa are growing rapidly and present a tremendous opportunity for global investment and partnership," the CEO American Chamber of Commerce, Kenya Maxwell Okello said.

Okello noted that the company will increase its commitment to working with local governments and the private sector to accelerate the economic growth and prosperity of the region.

Since 2009, Abbott’s nutrition business has provided trusted and scientifically proven nutrition solutions to help Kenyans of all ages live stronger and healthier lives.