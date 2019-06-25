One in three people lack access to safe drinking water - report

Countries have been urged to step up efforts on sanitation, safe water and hygiene in rural areas to help combat common diseases.

This is contained in the latest Joint Monitoring Programme report by WHO and UNICEF, Progress on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene: 2000-2017: Special focus on inequalities.

The report shows one in three people globally do not have access to safe drinking water, and more than half of the world population does not have access to safe sanitation services.

According to the report, 297,000 children under five years die every year due to diarrhea linked to inadequate WASH.

Poor sanitation and contaminated water are also linked to transmission of diseases such as cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid.

The United Nations classifies Kenya as a chronically water-scarce country on the basis of having one of the lowest natural water replenishment rates.

Estimates of water supply in the country indicate that only about 56 per cent of the population has access to safe water.

Approximately 80 per cent of hospital attendance is due to preventable diseases and about 50 per cent of these illnesses are water, sanitation and hygiene-related as 16 million (50 per cent) Kenyans do not have adequate sanitation.