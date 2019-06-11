Close

MARIJUANA EFFECTS

Bhang smokers beware, it can cause infertility - research

In Summary

•Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive compound responsible for the euphoric, 'high' feeling often associated with marijuana.

•Studies have shown that THC acts on receptors not just found in the brain but in the reproductive organs of both males and females.

by DAILY MAIL
Health
11 June 2019 - 12:49
A new research shows smoking bhang increases risks of stroke.
A new research shows smoking bhang increases risks of stroke.
Image: FILE

Bhang could be linked to fertility issues in women and men, researchers warn.

THC, the psychoactive compound responsible for the 'high' feeling associated with marijuana, acts on receptors in the reproductive organs of men and women

Men who use pot may have reduced sperm count and volume, and even abnormally shaped sperm

Women who used weed have  higher rates of menstrual cycle delays and cycles with no ovulation occurring .

The drug, now legal in most US states and all of Canada, has been tipped as a therapeutic for all kinds of ailments, with one study even suggesting it could boost sperm counts.

But researchers at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada, say the broad picture of evidence suggests cannabis is linked to decreased sperm counts, hampered ovulation and reduced odds of conceiving.

The team is now calling for more research into how the drug affects reproductive health, especially because of increased use in US states and countries where pot is legalised.

