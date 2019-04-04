Ministry to start using 100 container clinics

The government will spend another Sh666 million to make use of the 100 container clinics bought in 2015.

The mobile clinics, idle for four years, cost Sh1 billion.

The Sh666 million will be enough to furnish and run the clinics for one year, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said.

She said the ministry will hire 400 health workers at Sh336 million to operate the clinics for 12 months.

"The programme will recruit four personnel including two nurses, a clinical officer and a laboratory technologist for each portable clinic," she told the National Assembly Committee on Health on Tuesday.

Medical supplies for all the clinics for one year will cost Sh180 million while Sh150 million will be spent on transportation, ground preparation including construction of toilets, waiting bay, installation of water, electricity and fences.

Mochache said the new leadership at the ministry had decided to use the clinics to support the universal health coverage.

"The ministry would like to make this venture a special national portable clinics programme for delivery of UHC offering primary health care services to Kenyans living in informal settlements and hard to reach areas," she said.

Ninety nine of the containers are stored at the National Youth Service camp in Miritini while one is at Kasarani where it also remains unused.

The clinics were to be placed in strategic areas within informal settlements in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The supplier, Estama Investments, was to supply, install, commission and hand over the clinics at a cost of Sh1 billion.

The ministry paid Sh800 million for the clinics in 2015. On Tuesday, MPs said a Sh200 million balance is pending.