Experts probe Depo Provera's link to higher HIV infections

Kenyans will soon know if injectable contraceptives put women at a higher risk of contracting HIV.

Researchers have completed investigations in Kisumu and will release the results mid this year, study coordinator Imeldah Wakhungu has said.

She said they probed the high HIV prevalence rates among women using the Depo Provera injectable contraception compared to those on two other methods.

“There is confusing data about whether there is a link between using some contraceptives and an increased risk of contracting HIV,” Wakhungu told journalists in Nairobi on Thursday.

Some researchers say if the link is confirmed, young women could be discouraged from using Depo-Provera.

Injectables are the most popular contraceptives in Kenya, used by about two million women (48 per cent of women on birth control).

Past studies particularly suggested the popular Depo-Provera could double the risk of a woman getting HIV or passing it to an HIV-negative partner.

Wakhungu said researchers in Kisumu were looking into whether ingredients in the drug make women’s bodies vulnerable to infection, or it has to do with the sexual behavior of its users.

“For over 25 years, the world has lived with the uncertainty about whether or not use of hormonal contraceptives increases HIV risk. The study aims to answer this critical public health question,” Wakhungu said.

The Kisumu study centre is part of the Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcomes (Echo) study which followed a total of 7,830 women using contraceptives in Kenya, South Africa, Zambia and eSwatini for three years.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute has been coordinating the study in Kenya, alongside the University of Washington and the World Health Organisation.