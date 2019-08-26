WANTS BBI BACKED

Punguza Mizigo proposals not pratical, says Osotsi

Osotsi wants Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative

In Summary

• Says any amendment to the Constitution must involve the participation of all Kenyans

• MP says Aukot’s bill proposes a reduction of constituencies but it does not elaborate on how this would be implemented

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi (Centre) in Kakamega in September 2018
Image: /CALISTUS LUCHETU

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has criticised the Punguza Mizigo Bill, saying its proposals are not practical.

The MP wants Kenyans to instead support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He said any amendment to the Constitution must involve the participation of all Kenyans.

 

“Ekuru Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance party does not have any MP or MCA. He just sat in a room somewhere and came up with a bill, and he wants wananchi to vote for it in a referendum. This cannot work because there was no public participation.” Osotsi said in Kakamega.

He said the BBI team has traversed the country collecting views from wananchi.

“Let’s wait for the BBI report so that we can read it and debate it in Parliament. If it goes through, we will have another Bomas discussion, after which we go to the  referendum. This way the process will have involved the common mwananchi.” Osotsi said.

The lawmaker said Aukot’s bill proposes a reduction of constituencies but it does not elaborate on how this would be implemented.

“How can a county like Kakamega which has 12 constituencies be represented by only two MPs?” he asked.

Osotsi said the problem is not the number of representatives, but corruption and bad governance.

“For Aukot to say that he wants to reduce the number of representation, he is taking the country backward and it won’t help the citizens.” 

