Visionless leaders after constitutional amendment, says Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana says most leaders calling for constitutional amendments have no vision, mission and urgency to fulfil their pledges to the electorate.

He said on Friday constitutional changes should strengthen devolution and involve all stakeholders, not just the political class.

He spoke at Kima Mission Church of God headquarters during the official opening of a biannual conference in Luanda, Vihiga. He was the chief guest.

Kibwana said devolution has the potential to spur and sustain development in all parts of the country. Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichillo concurred.

"We are all involved in this devolution, be it the political class or the church at large. Therefore, [with regard to] these political winds of amending the Constitution, the church should come on the frontline and give proper guidelines," Kibwana said.

He said the church should not give space to oppressors. "The church should be the voice of the voiceless, protect the unprotected, and support those who are not supported."

Kibwana cautioned that wrangles have been on the rise in churches and called for amicable solutions to differences between the faithful and clerics. Church of God Archbishop Byram Makokha shared similar sentiments.

"The devil works to destroy the work of God and his ministry but we will keep on praying to overcome those temptations," Makokha said, urging Kenyans to support devolution.