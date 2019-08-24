Uhuru donates Sh10m to Busia school for upgrade

St Francis Moody Awori Primary School in Funyula, Busia, has received Sh10 million for infrastructure development.

The money was donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and delivered on Friday by Education CS George Magoha as he monitored the progress of the competency-based curriculum.

Magoha said the government is determined to ensure availability of adequate learning materials and facilities in all public primary schools to ensure the success of the new curriculum.

He underscored the importance of the CBC, saying it will go a long way in skilling and empowering children. Under the programme, even the weakest child will have something to offer, he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government will build two additional classrooms in all secondary schools to ensure the success of the new content-based programme.

He urged all sector players to volunteer and support the government and the Ministry of Education their efforts to empower learners and enable them to nurture their talent for a better future.

“The education sector has achieved a lot in terms of improving not only the academic performance but also ensuring our children are able to identify the hidden talent that would help them,” Magoha said.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Mudenyo accompanied the Education CS. He said Funyula NG-CDF committee will work closely with the government to promote education.

