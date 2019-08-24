Busia MCAs approve list of municipality board members

The Busia Assembly on Friday approved the list of eight nominees to the Busia Municipality Board.

The assembly, however, rejected Regina Omonge, who was nominated by the Jua Kali sector, for allegedly failing to meet some requirements.

County chief Lands and Urban Development officer Maurice Odundo will also sit on the board as a member and municipal manager Ken Nabulindo as secretary. The members will appoint the board's chair during their first meeting.

Those nominated by associations include John Odunga, Chris Nambanga and Patrick Oundo. Nominees competitively sourced include Peter Omeri, Mary Magero, George Kwedho and Victor Khandondi (youth representative).

Odundo said Jua Kali sector will meet again to nominate a woman to replace Omonge. He said they will not meet the gender threshold if a woman is not nominated. He added that the board is crucial as it is a requirement by the World Bank, which remits Sh110 million annually, through the Kenya Urban Support Programme, for the improvement of the town’s infrastructure.

(Edited by F'Orieny)