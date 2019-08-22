Meet governors to resolve county cash crisis, Ojaamong tells Uhuru

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet with governors to resolve the stalemate over the Division of Revenue Bill.

Counties are unable to get funding from the National Treasury because of the standoff over the bill.

The impasse has caused a cash crisis in counties with the devolved governments lacking money to pay workers.

Speaking in Nambale on Tuesday, Ojaamong said a meeting between governors and the President will be crucial in ending the stalemate.

“Some people are telling the President not to meet us. As governors, we shall provide a solution by exploiting various avenues to bridge the budget deficit," Ojaamong said.

He was in Nambale for the third-anniversary memorial service for former County Public Service Board chair Agneta Akhaabi.

He said the President holds the key to ending challenges faced by counties including unpaid salaries.

The governor said Busia was able to pay employees from funds which were rolled over from the previous financial year.

Ojaamong said cash crunch has caused drug shortage in hospitals and warned that services could be suspended if the situation persists.

