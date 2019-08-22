SUCCESSION POLITICS

Don't force Uhuru, Raila to back Mudavadi, Osotsi tells Luhyas

Says persistent calls for endorsement could be counterproductive. -

In Summary

• Osotsi had been expelled from ANC for alleged disrespect of Mudavadi but was reinstated by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal on Friday.

• The lawmaker said that Luhya leaders need to devise a strategy of winning the presidency.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
22 August 2019 - 05:00
Amani National Congress secretary general Godfrey Osotsi with party leader Musalia Mudavadi at Losengeli Secondary School.
Amani National Congress secretary general Godfrey Osotsi with party leader Musalia Mudavadi at Losengeli Secondary School.
Image: HILTON OTENYO

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has asked Luhya leaders to stop demanding that other leaders back ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid.

Osotsi said that persistent calls by ANC and Jubilee MPs for ODM leader Raila Odinga to support  Mudavadi could be counterproductive to his bid. 

The lawmaker said claims that the former Sabatia MP cannot work with Deputy President William Ruto are baseless. 

“Those supporting Mudavadi will not win by intimating other leaders to back him and those supporting Ruto will not win by making Raila look like he is the problem,” Osotsi told the Star yesterday.

He said that the clamour for Mudavadi's endorsement by other leaders portrays him as a weakling who cannot marshall support for his own bid.

Osotsi who had been expelled from ANC for alleged disrespect of Mudavadi was reinstated by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal on Friday.

ANC leaders have been demanding Raila return the favour for Mudavadi's support in 2007 and 2017 presidential races.  

ANC party deputy leader Ayub Savula was the latest to make the plea on Tuesday.

Savula said that he had held several meeting with Raila to persuade him to support Mudavadi.

On Friday DP’s stalwart in western Ben Washiali said that he was ready to unite with Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and other Luhyas as long as they don’t back Raila.

Washiali spoke during the burial of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son Chris Ademah. 

Mudavadi is seeking to make his second attempt for the top seat in the next general elections.

The ANC boss first contested in 2013 on a United Development Front party ticket and emerged third.

He has lately been packaging himself as the official opposition voice by critiquing the state on a number of issues.

Yesterday, Osotsi said that Luhya leaders need to devise a robust strategy for winning the presidency.

Osotsi said that contradictory utterances by Luhya leaders every time elections approaches confuse the community which expects its leaders to give political direction.

(edited by O. Owino)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
22 August 2019 - 05:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Bomet MCAs reject six of nine CECs
    11h ago Rift Valley

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    2d ago Coast

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Sonko's scorecard after two years in office
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos