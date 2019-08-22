Don't force Uhuru, Raila to back Mudavadi, Osotsi tells Luhyas

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has asked Luhya leaders to stop demanding that other leaders back ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid.

Osotsi said that persistent calls by ANC and Jubilee MPs for ODM leader Raila Odinga to support Mudavadi could be counterproductive to his bid.

The lawmaker said claims that the former Sabatia MP cannot work with Deputy President William Ruto are baseless.

“Those supporting Mudavadi will not win by intimating other leaders to back him and those supporting Ruto will not win by making Raila look like he is the problem,” Osotsi told the Star yesterday.

He said that the clamour for Mudavadi's endorsement by other leaders portrays him as a weakling who cannot marshall support for his own bid.

Osotsi who had been expelled from ANC for alleged disrespect of Mudavadi was reinstated by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal on Friday.

ANC leaders have been demanding Raila return the favour for Mudavadi's support in 2007 and 2017 presidential races.

ANC party deputy leader Ayub Savula was the latest to make the plea on Tuesday.

Savula said that he had held several meeting with Raila to persuade him to support Mudavadi.

On Friday DP’s stalwart in western Ben Washiali said that he was ready to unite with Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and other Luhyas as long as they don’t back Raila.

Washiali spoke during the burial of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son Chris Ademah.

Mudavadi is seeking to make his second attempt for the top seat in the next general elections.

The ANC boss first contested in 2013 on a United Development Front party ticket and emerged third.

He has lately been packaging himself as the official opposition voice by critiquing the state on a number of issues.

Yesterday, Osotsi said that Luhya leaders need to devise a robust strategy for winning the presidency.

Osotsi said that contradictory utterances by Luhya leaders every time elections approaches confuse the community which expects its leaders to give political direction.

(edited by O. Owino)