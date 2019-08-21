MP unveils four ICT centres to fight youth unemployment

Four ICT centres will be opened in Teso North for the youth to get jobs, MP Oku Kaunya has said.

The MP who yesterday spoke at KCA University Amagoro Campus said the centres will help young people who who have completed universities and colleges to get jobs online.

High speed internet has been installed in one centre at Kiwimbi Public Library in Amagoro town which is already operational.

Two centres are being established at Angurai and another at the Youth Empowerment Centre in Malaba town.

"The four centres will have Wi-Fi to enable the youth work online and earn mone,” the former Administration Police Training School Commandant said.

Kaunya presented a Sh7.2 million cheque for fees tuition for select KCA University students.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics revealed that seven million Kenyans who have completed college and university education are unemployed.

Out of the seven million, 1.4 million were then desperately looking for jobs and the rest have given up on seeking employment opportunities and have opted to go back to school to further their studies.

The KNBS report painted a dark picture of the country’s youth unemployment levels with revelation that majority of the population aged between 20 and 24 years are not engaged in any work or business.