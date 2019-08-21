Busia fishermen urged not to work on census night

Fishermen have been urged not to go to work at night during census so that they can be counted.

Busia Beach Management Unit network chairman Sylvester Kaywa told all chairmen of the 20 beaches in the county to ensure the fishermen adhered to the directive.

Addressing the fishermen yesterday during the second phase of fish caging at Mulukoba beach in Port Victoria town in Budalang'i said census is an important exercise that should not be missed.

Kaywa said census will enable the association have correct statistical data on the total number of fishermen in the county for effective management of the beaches.

Mulukoba Beach Management Unit chairman Tom Musumba said he has already put effective measures in place to ensure all the fishermen under him are counted on the census night.

Asked how he would ensure all the fishermen remain indoors, he said Mulukoba beach watchmen who have a record of all the boats will ensure no boat has gone back to the lake on the census night after landing, adding that the beach management unit will take stern disciplinary action against the fishermen who will fail to obey the directive.