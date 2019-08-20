New political parties threat to bid for Luhya unity - leaders

Two political parties have been formed in Bungoma in the past one month and Luhya some Bungoma leaders warn that it might hamper unity.

The parties are Democratic Action Party Kenya formed by allies of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and the National Rebirth Party formed by lawyer Peter Mwibanda. He is a former ally of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati but they fell out.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi told the Star formation of the parties at a time when elders are trying to unite the community is dishonest. The MP is also the Ford Kenya Bungoma branch chairman.

“It is unfortunate that some people are hiding their cards below the table. We don’t need new political parties at this time. If anything we need to reduce them ahead of the 2022 elections,” he said.

He said that is the reason Ford-K and Musalaia Mudavadi's ANC party are holding talks to merge their parties.

"We want our people to speak with one voice not these small parties that will only divide our people for selfish reasons," Wamunyinyi said.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka also criticised formation of the parties. He said it is time the Luhya walk the talk concerning unity and not only talking about it at funerals.