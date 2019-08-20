FUELLING DIVISION

New political parties threat to bid for Luhya unity - leaders

In Summary

• A section of leaders  have cried foul over formation of new parties saying they will hurt luhya unity.

• Two parties have been registered in the region in the past one  month.

by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Western
20 August 2019 - 00:00
luhya leaders led by devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa ,Wafula Wamunyinyi and Wyclife wangamati during a service to comemorate Masinde Muliro in kakamega
luhya leaders luhya leaders led by devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa ,Wafula Wamunyinyi and Wyclife wangamati during a service to comemorate Masinde Muliro in kakamega
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

Two political parties have been formed in Bungoma in the past one month and Luhya some Bungoma leaders warn that it might hamper unity. 

The parties are Democratic Action Party Kenya formed by allies of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and the National Rebirth Party  formed by lawyer Peter Mwibanda. He is a former ally of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati but they fell out.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi told the Star formation of the parties at a time when elders are trying to unite the community is dishonest. The MP is also the Ford Kenya Bungoma branch chairman. 

 

“It is unfortunate that some people are hiding their cards below the table. We don’t need new political parties at this time. If anything we need to reduce them ahead of the 2022 elections,” he said.

He said that is the reason Ford-K and Musalaia Mudavadi's ANC party are holding talks to merge their parties.

"We want our people to speak with one voice not these small parties that will only divide our people for selfish reasons," Wamunyinyi said.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka also criticised formation of the parties. He said it is time the Luhya walk the talk concerning unity and not only talking about it at  funerals.

More:

Ruto to Jubilee MPs: Desist from divisive politics

Ruto says divisive politics won't take country forward
News
1 month ago

Western will accept only genuine political partnerships — Mudavadi

Says poverty in Western rising and leaders should offer solutions.
Counties
2 months ago

Let's not be cheap political ‘cows’, Mudavadi tells Western leaders

ANC leader says those making inroads to Western have no genuine political partnerships.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Western
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    1d ago Central

  2. Concentrate on legislative issues and leave my miniskirt, ...
    15h ago Eastern

  3. Nairobi residents to experience water shortage till 2023
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Tolgos hits back at Murkomen over 'planned impeachment'
    9h ago Rift Valley

  5. We'll have your head, drug lords tell Lamu MP
    3d ago Coast

Latest Videos