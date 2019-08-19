MP Wanjala clashes with ex-sports CS Echesa over BBI

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala clashed with ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa over the Building Bridges Initiative on Friday.

Echesa accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of directing proceeds of the handshake to Nyanza region but Wanjala said that the BBI will ensure even distribution of development.

The Building Bridges Initiative task force was formed after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga met on March 9 last year and pledged to work together.

The leaders spoke during the funeral for Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s son.

The funeral was turned into a political ring with MPs trading barbs over leadership issues in Western.

“We knew that the handshake was meant to bring Kenyans together but we are now seeing Raila taking huge projects to his region only, ” Echesa said.

The ex-Sports CS told those close to Raila to inform him that the sugar industry is collapsing and he should also assist in reviving them.

But Wanjala told Echesa to stop being jealous about projects being launched in Nyanza.

“You should know that projects in Nyanza will also benefit Western. After the Kisumu port project they will come to Port Victoria port,” he said.

Wanjala challenged Echesa to tell Luhyas what he initiated when he was in Cabinet and stop blaming others.

“Tell us where you left so that we can pick up from there instead of blaming others when you did nothing,” a furious Wanjala said.

The funeral was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Kakamega deputy governor Philip Kutima, MPs Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale.

Agoi asked Luhya MPs in Jubilee to push for development in the region.

“The sugar industry only requires 20 billion to wake up. If the DP can push a single project of Sh63 billion in his region why can’t you ask him to budget for money for projects in Western,” he said.

Aseka asked elected leaders to avoid attacking each other in public and instead concentrate on service to the people.

“You shall be rated by the voters based on your report cards and that is what you should be focusing on and leave politics for the right time,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)