SUPPORT HANDSHAKE

Fifth president to come from BBI supporters, says Atwoli

Says politicians engaged in early campaigns wasting their time and resources.

In Summary

• Atwoli spoke at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega during an Embrace Kenya rally over the weekend. 

• The team consists of women leaders in Parliament and Senate who support the BBI task force formed by Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
19 August 2019 - 00:00
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli arrives at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega county on Friday for the Embrace Kenya rally.
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli arrives at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega county on Friday for the Embrace Kenya rally.
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

Kenya's next president will come from leaders who support the Building the Bridges Initiative, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has said. 

Atwoli said that the group of politicians who have embarked on early campaigns is wasting their time and resources.

“The people who will produce the President are these ones seated here today. This Team Embrace is going to deliver the next President of the Republic of Kenya" Atwoli said

He spoke at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega during an Embrace Kenya rally over the weekend. 

The team consists of women leaders in Parliament and Senate who support the BBI task force formed by Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

Atwoli said that women should not be taken for granted because it was a woman who triggered the fight for independence.

"In 1920 a woman called Mama Nyambura slapped the white police inspector and that is what triggered the fight for the independence that we are enjoying now,” he said

He criticised the Thirdway Alliance leader  Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill saying it would deny women their rightful place in leadership. 

Atwoli said that women are not a burden and that they should be respected for the role they play in society.

“I was the first person to say that we should amend the Constitution but we never said that the position of woman representatives should be scrapped off,” he said. 

The Cotu boss said women should be given equal opportunities to contest all elective positions in the country. 

Atwoli said that leaders who support the building bridges initiative have the interest of the country at heart. 

He said that constitutional amendments must be done in order to bring peace in this country.

The unionist called upon Kenyans to support Uhuru and Raila in their fight against corruption.

(edited by O. Owino)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
19 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Former saloonist mints millions emptying school toilets
    1d ago Eastern

  2. Stop selling Muguka with pesticides, MCA warns
    1d ago Eastern

  3. We'll have your head, drug lords tell Lamu MP
    2d ago Coast

  4. New roads open villages to business in Taita Taveta
    2d ago Coast

  5. Bill to give elderly Sh2,000 monthly stipend
    2d ago Eastern

Latest Videos