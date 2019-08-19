URGES CAUTION

Don't change Constitution every election cycle, says Mudavadi

Says the 2010 law is yet to be fully implemented yet some leaders are already clamouring for its review.

In Summary

• The ANC boss said leaders should be sure about any amendments they recommend for the people and for the future generations.

• He said the Building Bridges Initiative has completed its work and people should wait for the report on the way forward.

by MARTIN OMBIMA OmbimaPatrick
Western
19 August 2019 - 05:00
Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi Lusengeli Secondary in Sabatia during the burial of Sobbie Mulindi.
Image: MARTIN OMBIMA

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned against changing the Constitution to meet sectarian interests. 

Mudavadi said Kenyans cannot live in a society where the constitution is amended after every election cycle .

He said the 2010 Constitution was yet to be fully implemented but a section of leaders was now busy calling for amendments.

“If we want to be a strong nation, let’s not fall into this trap of engaging in a mutilation exercise of our Constitution.

Mudavadi spoke on Saturday at Lusengeli Secondary School in Sabatia during a funeral service for former Nairobi Hospital chairman Sobbie Mulindi. 

The ANC boss said leaders should be sure about any amendments they recommend for the people and for the future generations.

He said the Building Bridges Initiative has completed its work and people should wait for the report on the way forward.

“Let’s see the BBI report, read and understand it well then start giving comments. Stop commenting on nonexisting things,”  Mudavadi said.

He said citizens were clear that poor medical services and insufficient food supply were among the main problems affecting the country. 

Mudavadi said amendments should be in good faith for accountability, openness and in support of devolution.

The changes should also ensure proper service delivery to all parts of the country and an enabling ground for workers, he said.

The Western political kingpin said calling a referendum without cleaning up the mess at the elections agency was a waste of time.

“The previous referee is the one who spoiled the game but we are advocating for a rematch with the same referee,” Mudavadi said.

He said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati and his team should be sent home so that Kenyans can have faith in the electoral process.

Census 

Mudavadi urged Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred  Matiang' i to ensure all enumerators are safe as they conduct their job.

"Let’s take this census seriously and those conducting it must do it fairly not to disadvantage any community," he said.

However, Mudavadi said he will remain the last man standing in opposition till that time he forms his government.

“You cannot be in government and opposition at the same time,” Mudavadi said.

(edited by O. Owino)

