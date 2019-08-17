Observe timelines and we'll pay you promptly, governor tells Bungoma contractors

The Bungoma county government will pay contractors and suppliers on time but they must observe timelines, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has said.

Wangamati said he had directed the Finance department to ensure all suppliers and contractors are paid against their deliveries and completion certificates.

He was addressing more than 5o contractors and suppliers at Mabanga ATC in Kabuchai constituency on Thursday.

He said fast implementation of projects will ensure faster development of the county.

Wangamati said it was regrettable some contractors had in the past supplied air and paid huge amounts of money. This will not happen under his watch, he promised.

He asked contractors with pending retention fees to file their claims and supporting documents with the Finance department.

“We want to have these (payments) cleared by the end of August,” he said.

On pending bills, the governor said he had reduced the amounts from Sh1.4 billion in August 2017 to Sh210 million last month.

Wangamati also directed the formation of a Pending Bills Committee to interrogate all pending bills.

‘We want to ensure that when you bill and you have what it takes and you have done your work properly you are paid on time so that we as a county ensure you grow."

The contractors urged Finance CEC Easter Wamalwa to prepare a list of outstanding bills and make it available to them.

Wamalwa said they had resolved that the Procurement department should organise an E-Procurement training for the contractors to ensure increased participation.

Youths, women and people living with disabilities have pleaded with the county boss to consider the supply and contractors jobs.

Ken Nabibia from Tongaren asked the governor to also give jobs to those who worked with his predecessor.