Kemri to build health clinics in Vihiga

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is to establish public health kiosks in Vihiga county to combat lifestyle diseases.

The kiosks will strengthen primary health care in the county, Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi announced at Mudete Market on Friday.

The kiosks will be built in market centres.

“Lifestyle diseases are expensive in terms of treatment and our people cannot afford those expenses. But with these public health kiosks, our people will get help. We will encourage them to use these facilities,” Saisi said.

The DG discouraged the consumption of alcohol and red meat as well as smoking as they are major causes of lifestyle diseases.

Instead, people should eat more traditional food and exercise to keep their bodies fit.

Vihiga has been identified as among the top 10 counties in Kenya with the highest incidences of lifestyle diseases, according to health investigator Lydia Kaduka.

The diseases include diabetes, high blood pressure and heart conditions.

Kemri director-general Yere Kombe said in a speech read on his behalf by Evans Amukoye that research organisation supported universal health coverage across the country.

Yere said Kemri will continue partnering with counties to ensure people easily access health services.

He said the public health kiosks in the markets will reduce the cost of travelling to major health centres.

DG Saisi said the high cost of travelling from remote areas to health centres in towns has been a challenge with some sick people dying before reaching hospitals and clinics.

“My people take this opportunity. When these people visit you let them attend to you. We, as the county government, are working to ensure we have the requisite equipment and facilities to ensure you are well taken care of,” he said.

“These public health kiosks will be manned by well-trained community health workers and well-trained nurses,” Amukoye said.

The health kiosks will also be avenues for public engagement and health information.