ENUMERATORS TRAINED

Budalang'i residents promised security during census

Those in disaster zones will be reached via boats and other means

In Summary

• Deputy county commissioner says his office has put adequate security measures

• Denies allegations by Muslim faithful in subcounty that they had been sidelined

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
16 August 2019 - 07:53
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE
The 2009 census report that was launched at the KICC in Nairobi. /FILE

Residents of Bunyala subcounty in Budalangi constituency, Busia county, have been promised adequate security during next week's census. 

Speaking to the Star after the launch of census officials' training at St Benedict Budalangi High School on Wednesday, Bunyala deputy county commissioner Jacob Ruto said his office has put up security measures to ensure safety of residents on the night of August 24.

He said they are in collaboration with Port Victoria police station OCPD Henry Nyakundi. 

Ruto at the same time asserted that the residents in disaster prone zones such as Sumba Island, Nakhayira, Bubamba, Buhuma, Iyanga, Osieko and Ebulwani will be reached through boats and other means of transport.

He denied recent allegations by the Muslim faithful in the subcounty that they had been sidelined.

They had threatened not to open their doors at night or during the day to be counted over claims they were being discriminated against.

He said the exercise is expected to witness an increase from 70,000 people recorded in 2009 to more than 100,000.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Why this year's national census will be different

Intersex has been included as an option on the sex categories.
News
1 week ago

Capture data of pastoralists on the move in census, state urged

In the 2009 census, the KNBS went to court to contest the housing and population census of Mandera county
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
16 August 2019 - 07:53

Most Popular

  1. Embu MCA's mini dress 'provokes' male colleagues
    13h ago Eastern

  2. Punjani's wife and four others walk to freedom
    15h ago Coast

  3. 5,000 Eldoret families evicted for Sh50 billion houses
    1d ago Rift Valley

  4. MDG party to scrutinise BBI report before backing referendum
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Two youths kill manager for denying them free game
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos