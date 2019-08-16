Budalang'i residents promised security during census

Residents of Bunyala subcounty in Budalangi constituency, Busia county, have been promised adequate security during next week's census.

Speaking to the Star after the launch of census officials' training at St Benedict Budalangi High School on Wednesday, Bunyala deputy county commissioner Jacob Ruto said his office has put up security measures to ensure safety of residents on the night of August 24.

He said they are in collaboration with Port Victoria police station OCPD Henry Nyakundi.

Ruto at the same time asserted that the residents in disaster prone zones such as Sumba Island, Nakhayira, Bubamba, Buhuma, Iyanga, Osieko and Ebulwani will be reached through boats and other means of transport.

He denied recent allegations by the Muslim faithful in the subcounty that they had been sidelined.

They had threatened not to open their doors at night or during the day to be counted over claims they were being discriminated against.

He said the exercise is expected to witness an increase from 70,000 people recorded in 2009 to more than 100,000.

Edited by R.Wamochie