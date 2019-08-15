Ottichilo blames predecessor for county's poor performance

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has blamed his predecessor Moses Akaranga for the hardships he has experienced since taking over the office.

Ottichillo said it took him time to realign the county systems and procedures before starting to run the county affairs.

“When I assumed office there was no proper documentation of anything. Most of the work by the previous regime was not documented and those that were documented were not implemented,” Ottichilo said.

Efforts to reach former Governor Moses Akaranga for comment were fruitless as his phone was switched off.

The Vihiga county boss spoke in Emuhaya subcounty after meeting Corruption Risk Assessment officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

CRA director Vincent Okongo said their report had found weakness and loopholes within various departments in the county that opening channels for corruption.

Governance instruments, customer service, and complaints management, revenue collection system, banking of revenue, single business register, rent debtors, pending bills, imprest management were cited.

Okong'o said the county had failed to provide procedure manuals for guidance in various departments.

“This weakness is an open window for irregularities in the implementation of various activities in the county,” Okong'o said.