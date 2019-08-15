Kakamega to start Sh371 million water projects

The county government of Kakamega will implement water projects worth Sh371 million in the 2019-20 financial year.

County executive for water Barasa Wangwe on Tuesday said the projects are part of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s 2017 campaign promise to ensure all households have clean piped water by 2022.

They include the Lugari-Musembe Water Project at Chekalini in Lugari subcounty, Lwakhupa in Navakholo, Khuvasali in Malava, Nandamaywa in Shinyalu subcounty and Nandamaywa in Ikolomani.

Wangwe spoke during public participation sessions with local communities in the project areas.

The county has budgeted Sh109 million for the projects in its 2019-20 budget while the World Bank’s Kenya Devolution Support Programme will pump in another Sh262 million.

Two other water projects, the Industrial Park project in Mumias town is at 50 per cent completion while the Likuyani project at Lumino Dam is 40 per cent complete.

Misango water project in Khwisero subcounty is 95 per cent complete.

Kenya Red Cross supported the Misango Hills projects with Sh28 million in 2018-19.

The official asked the residents to willingly grant way leave for the laying of pipes from the projects to social facilities.

“We will be seeking for your support to sign the way leaves for us to lay the pipes to hospitals, schools and churches for the water to be within the reach of as many communities as possible,” he said.

The pipes will be buried deep in the ground so they do not interfere with farming activities, Wangwe said.

Edited by R.Wamochie