Don't rely on cane farming, Mudavadi tells Luhyas

14 August 2019 - 05:00
VIHIGA ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi speaking at Vokoli girls, Sabatia Sub-County in Vihiga over the weekend
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked the Luhya to diversify and stop  overlying on sugarcane farming which has become less profitable.

Mudavadi said the imminent collapse of the sugar sector threatens the economy of the region.

“Mumias Sugar Company has remained shut for more than a year. Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma is on its deathbed. Sugarcane growing is the sole cash crop in the region,” Mudavadi said.

He said the Luhya community should invest in tea plantings to boost the economic status of the region.

Mudavadi said tea factories will create jobs for young people.

He said Western rainfall and red soil support tea farming similar to Kisii, Mt Kenya regions and parts of the Rift valley.

“If we have similar rainfalls and similar soils why don’t we invest in tea planting?” Mudavadi asked.

"We are not rooted in poverty. Let us drive that notion out of our minds."

“My people here in Western please elect leaders who will help you to grow. That  is what I will tell you because I want to see you growing economically."

