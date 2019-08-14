CS Eugene's allies for new political party

Allies of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa have formed a new political party.

The Registrar of Political Parties gave the Democratic Action Party Kenya a provisional certificate on August 2. The interim officials are David Muchele as chairman and Eugene's personal assistant Kizito Temba is the secretary.

Eugene did not respond to the Star's calls or text messages on whether or not he is linked to the new party..

The CS was the New Ford Kenya boss before President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to the Cabinet as Water and Irrigation Services CS in 2015. He left New Ford Kenya in the hands of Ken Lusaka, who is now the Senate Speaker.

New Ford Kenya alongside other parties was dissolved in the run up to the 2017 General Election when Uhuru was reelected on a Jubilee Party ticket for a second term.

Sources told the Star that the new party will be Eugene's bargaining tool for the 2022 elections.

“Eugene has not vied for an elective seat since 2013. There is nothing wrong with him putting his house in order before the next election,"a source told the Star.

Muchele, a close associate of Eugene, told the Star on the phone yesterday that there was nothing wrong for any Kenyan to form a political party.

"Yes, we have a new party. With time, we will give you more information. All I can say for now is the party is going to shake the nation,” Muchele said.

Asked whether Eugene is linked to the party, Muchele said, "Anybody is welcomed to the party. Everybody because, after all, parties are not an individual’s property but for the public."

Eugene has in the recent past castigated Members of Parliament from Western who are associated with the Tangatanga movement.

"It is too early for us to say who we will support in 2022. As the Mulembe Nation, we are strategising on the future,” Eugene said at the weekend.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has in the recent past been seen in the company of Eugene.

Asked to comment, his communication director Tim Machi however refuted the claims.

"Governor Wangamati is in Ford Kenya to stay. He will seek reelection on the Ford Kenya ticket in 2022. Treat any reports you hear on the contrary as false," Machi said.