Work in half of counties to stop over delayed pay

Work in some county governments will come to a standstill if senators and MPs do not resolve their revenue allocation stalemate, a governor has said.

Vihiga's Wilber Ottichillo said the county operations are crippled.

Ottichillo, who spoke during the homecoming party of Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala at Vokoli Girls School in Sabatia, said: “The county has no money to pay workers. We have nothing to hold them in stations."

Services will be disrupted in half of the counties from today over delayed July salaries.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union, through secretary general Roba Duba, issued a seven-day strike notice if they are not paid by yesterday.

Doctors and nurses are among those to boycott duty.

By yesterday, 23 counties had paid their workers.

Ottichillo's fears were echoed by Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi. “Let’s give these counties what they need for them to foster development in our rural,” Sakwa said.

The chairman of the Kenya National Union of Nurses' Vihiga branch Zaddock Miheso said some of his members were in the process of issuing resignation letters.

“We started experiencing payment crisis at the end of April. Nothing has been forthcoming since then," Miheso said.

Miheso said the county has 1,120 health workers and that 350 of them had not been paid their April-July salaries.

“Some health workers are not at peace. Banks and saccos may auction their properties for non-payment of loans,” he said.