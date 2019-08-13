The referendum query shouldn't be about positions, cautions MP

The referendum question should be about ensuring better services to Kenyans, Bumula member of Parliament Moses Mwambu Mabonga has said.

Mwambu dismissed both the Building Bridges Initiative and the Punguza Mzigo as intended for a few people and not the majority of Kenyans.

The BBI, he said, is meant to ensure that some politicians get positions in the 2022 general elections.

And the Ekuru Ekot-fronted Punguza Mzigo will, according to him, introduce biased representation with its proposal to reduce the number of MPs in counties.

“It is a step backwards to propose that every county should have one member of Parliament. This is retrogressive,” he said.

Mwambu spoke over the weekend at Kitabisi in his constituency while presenting 50 CDF-donated motorbikes to youth groups. He was accompanied by Car and General Western region manager Douglas Mwashi.

“Kenyans want a referendum that will improve their living standards, create a better system of education, support the youth agenda and not a referendum that either creates positions for the high and mighty or scraps people’s representatives,” he said.

To him, the proponents of the referendum were out to ensure that they get leadership positions.

Should they have their way, regions like Central Kenya will be more favoured with big numbers of MPs than Western, he said.

Mwashi cautioned the motorbikes beneficiaries not to speed to reduce the number of accidents.