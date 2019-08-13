COUNTDOWN TO CENSUS

Budalang'i Muslims complain of religious bias, threaten to boycott census

'We have unanimously resolved not to be counted if the anomaly is not rectified'

• The Muslims claim that the names of some of them were omitted from the list of census officials

• The boycott threat comes only a fortnight to the day of census.

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
13 August 2019 - 08:50
The Muslim community in Budalang'i has threatened not to take part in the August 24 census over alleged bribery and religious discrimination.

The threat comes only a fortnight to the census day. The Muslims claimed that the names of some of them who have the required documents were omitted from the list of census officials.

 

The matter was brought up by the imam of Marenga Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Mohammed, during the Idd Adhuha celebrations on Sunday.

 

Mohammed said no member of the Islamic faith from Bunyala Sub-county will open his door at night or during the day to be counted.

He acknowledged the importance of the census but said it was wrong for the officials charged with receiving application letters and documents to engage in bribery and religious discrimination.

"For this reason, we have unanimously resolved not to be counted if the anomaly is not rectified,” Mohammed said.

His views were not shared by Sheikh Ali Nguu of Port Victoria Jamia mosque who  appealed to all Muslims in the sub-county to cooperate with the census enumerators.  

“On my part, I wish to appeal to all Islamic faithful from Bunyala sub-county to cooperate with the census officials as this will enable the national government to plan its development budget for the people,” Nguu said.

He called for legislation that will empower the Judiciary to order the chopping off of the hand of any corrupt individual.

 

 “I am appealing to our legislators to pass a law that will empower the courts to order the chopping off of the hand of any individual engaged in corruption," Nguu said.

