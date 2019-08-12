Unite if you want to be in government in 2022, Luhya leaders told

Four Luhya leaders have expressed interest in running for president.

Wetang'ula, Mudavadi, Eugene and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have vowed to contest for the country's top job.

He said the region has been in the opposition for far too long and it is time community leaders seek to be part of the government or unite with others to form the government.

"For Luhyas to have a say in Kenya’s politics, and even produce the fifth president, we must shun the habit of being used by other communities and work in unity," Wangamati said.

The governor further urged Bungoma residents to return home for the national census.

“This is the only way our numbers will count because the allocation of resources under the 2010 Constitution is dependent on numbers,” Wangamati said.

"Let us avoid social places and stay at home, just for one day, to be counted."