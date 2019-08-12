Unite if you want to be in government in 2022, Luhya leaders told

• Wangamati says the rift between the Mulembe leaders is confusing the electorates on the community’s stand
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has once again urged Luhya leaders to unite so that the community will be in the government in 2022.
He said the rift between Mulembe leaders is confusing the electorates on the community’s stand on the 2022 polls.
“If we don’t speak in one language, we will be spectators in 2022 politics as it has always been the norm,” Wangamati said.
Wangamati spoke in Sirisia constituency on Saturday where he attended the burial of Samson Wamukekhe the father of Retired ACK Archbishop and EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala.
He urged Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, who was present, to work with Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi towards finding a united front.
Four Luhya leaders have expressed interest in running for president.
Wetang'ula, Mudavadi, Eugene and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya have vowed to contest for the country's top job.
He said the region has been in the opposition for far too long and it is time community leaders seek to be part of the government or unite with others to form the government.
"For Luhyas to have a say in Kenya’s politics, and even produce the fifth president, we must shun the habit of being used by other communities and work in unity," Wangamati said.
The governor further urged Bungoma residents to return home for the national census.
“This is the only way our numbers will count because the allocation of resources under the 2010 Constitution is dependent on numbers,” Wangamati said.
"Let us avoid social places and stay at home, just for one day, to be counted."
He said the Bungoma county leadership, including county commissioner Stephen Kihara, has agreed that all drinking places should close on the night of August 24 to allow revellers to be at home for the census.
The governor said the coming census must reflect Bungoma people’s true numbers.
"If you must drink on the evening of the 24th, please buy your drink and drink it at home," he said.
Wangamati also said he is committed to improving the health sector in the county.
The county chief said in the next six months there will be unprecedented transformation for the county’s health sector.
He said the county has cleared all its debts with Kemsa. “Today, we are starting on a clean slate. All our health facilities, including dispensaries, have been stocked with drugs,” he said.