BUILD PARENT-TEACHER RELATIONSHIP

Invest in your kids education, Atwoli urges Bungoma parents

Atwoli says it takes a good working relationship between parents and teachers for students to concentrate in class

In Summary

• The Cotu boss says the national government should ensure there is equitable distribution of resources

• Atwoli says areas with larger populations should be allocated more funds to enable them to compete favourably with other electoral areas that have fewer people 

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
12 August 2019 - 00:00
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
EDUCATION: COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli
Image: /file

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged parents in Bungoma to invest in the education of their children.

Atwoli said it takes a good working relationship between the parents and teachers for students to concentrate in school.

The Cotu boss also urged the national government to ensure there is equitable distribution of resources.

 
 

Atwoli said areas with larger populations should be allocated more funds to enable them to compete favourably with other electoral areas that have fewer people but are receiving the same amount of money.

He spoke on Friday at St Peter’s Mwiruti Primary School during a fundraiser for the construction of new classrooms in Kabula ward, Bungoma county.

During the event, Atwoli gave Sh3 million. He said Sh1 million was his personal contribution, while Sh2 million was courtesy of the National Social Security Fund  (NSSF), where he is a board member. A total of Sh4.5 million was raised.

He further urged western region residents to register in large numbers for the national census.

Present were Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, Bumula Legislator  Mwambu Mabonga and Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

 

MORE:

Competency based curriculum will produce well-rounded kids

Children now have room to showcase their talents and creativity.
Opinion
2 days ago

If education is devolved, Kenya may break up

DEVOLVING education to the counties will be the biggest mistake this country can make. Most counties have shown that they are dens of corruption ...
Opinion
4 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
12 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Turf wars: Gideon Moi hosts Rift Valley leaders
    12h ago Rift Valley

  2. Karen Nyamu to appear before team over 'smoking' photo
    2d ago Nairobi

  3. One dead in Busia-Siaya road crash
    12h ago Western

  4. ASK in plans to use idle land for park or apartments
    18h ago Coast

  5. Journalists win against magistrate Ogoti
    2d ago Western

Latest Videos