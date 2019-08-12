Invest in your kids education, Atwoli urges Bungoma parents

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged parents in Bungoma to invest in the education of their children.

Atwoli said it takes a good working relationship between the parents and teachers for students to concentrate in school.

The Cotu boss also urged the national government to ensure there is equitable distribution of resources.

Atwoli said areas with larger populations should be allocated more funds to enable them to compete favourably with other electoral areas that have fewer people but are receiving the same amount of money.

He spoke on Friday at St Peter’s Mwiruti Primary School during a fundraiser for the construction of new classrooms in Kabula ward, Bungoma county.

During the event, Atwoli gave Sh3 million. He said Sh1 million was his personal contribution, while Sh2 million was courtesy of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), where he is a board member. A total of Sh4.5 million was raised.

He further urged western region residents to register in large numbers for the national census.

Present were Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome, Bumula Legislator Mwambu Mabonga and Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.