Focus on issues affecting Kenyans, not just referendum, Mudavadi tells leaders

Leaders should focus on issues affecting Kenyans instead of pushing for a referendum, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

He said Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot has a right to be heard, and he should be given space to express his thoughts.

“I'm not dismissing his Punguza Mizigo initiative, but it should be inclusive and be of help to all Kenyan,” the ANC leader said on Saturday.

Mudavadi spoke at Vokoli Girls in Vihiga during the homecoming party of county Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

Mudavadi said over-representation or under-representation should not be an issue in the referendum.

He also said the country should develop a proper mechanism to fight corruption.

“No matter how much we reduce mizigo, we will be doing zero work if there is no proper way to curb corruption,” he said.

Sabatia MP Afred Agoi said the Senate, the National Assembly and the Judiciary which Aukot is targeting only spend two per cent of the entire national budget.

“What we would like to know is how the remaining 98 per cent of the budget is spent,” he said.

Agoi said merging of constituencies and scrapping off of nominated posts will disadvantage some areas.

The marginalised communities, people living with disability and the youth will be affected because the majority are using these posts to articulate issues affecting them.

Mudavadi urged the community to elect leaders who can help them develop the county.

On census, he urged Vihiga residents to turn up in large numbers to be counted.

Governor Wilber Ottichillo said the numbers will determine what Vihiga county will be given by the central government.