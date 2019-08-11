One dead in Busia-Siaya road crash

The driver of the truck died in the head on collision accident.

Busia-Siaya accident claimed one life on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
One person died in a Sunday accident in Nyamwaga on the border of Busia and Siaya counties.

The 7am accident involved a bus  -Climax coach - which was headed to Nairobi from Busia.

The driver of the truck died in the head on collision accident.

Busia Base Commander John Nyoike said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a  man crossing the road.

Two pedestrians who were injured are nursing injuries at the Busia County Referral Hospital.

None of the occupants of the 62-seater bus was injured.

The bus wreckage was towed to Busia police station as investigations were launched.

