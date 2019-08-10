CORRUPTION CASE

Journalists win against magistrate Ogoti

Titus Oteba and Francis Kasaya were sued by Ogoti in January 2013.

• The scribes had written stories accusing him of misconduct by allegedly  trying to water down charges in the case of an assistant chief.

by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
Western
10 August 2019 - 00:00
Two Bungoma journalists have won a case filed by Milimani anti-corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti. 

Titus Oteba and Francis Kasaya were sued by Ogoti in January 2013 and arrested in November.

Bungoma magistrate Christopher Mutai on Friday said the case lacked credibility and had no evidence.

Ogoti sued them when he worked as a state counsel in Bungoma. 

The scribes had written stories accusing him of misconduct by allegedly trying to water down charges in the case of an assistant chief.

The administrator had allegedly assaulted a Standard 5 minor in June 2012 while he was preparing for a traditional circumcision fete.

Mutai said Ogoti and the investigating officers failed on their part and it led to the postponement of the case several times because they couldn't produce the evidence needed in court.

The two journalists are now contemplating filing for damages against the State.

