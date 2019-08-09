NATIONAL SCOURGE

Governors' wives call for better cancer awareness

They express support for measures to improve early detection, treatment and management of cancer.

In Summary

• Say lack of information is the biggest hindrance in the fight against cancer.

• Cervical, breast, oesophegus and colon cancers identified as most prevalent.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Governors' wives at Bungoma Referral Hospital on Wednesday
CAMPAIGN: Governors' wives at Bungoma Referral Hospital on Wednesday
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA:

The wives of governors on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with medical teams from Bungoma county on the rise of cancer cases in the country.

They are supporting measures to improve early detection, treatment and management of cancer.

The team comprised of association chair Navi Kibwana from Makueni, Dorothy Nyong’o from Kisumu and Caroline Wangamati of Bungoma.

Cervical, breast, oesophegus and colon cancers were identified as the most prevalent in the county.

Nyong'o said lack of information among the public and even medical practitioners was the biggest hindrance in the fight against cancer.

Kibwana highlighted the need for enrollment of more people on NHIF as a sure way to guarantee access to medical care.

The governors' wives are working in partnership with the NGO Women for Cancer, the Africa Cancer Foundation and ROCHE, a pharmaceutical company.

Wangamati proposed better outreach and medical camps to promote screening.

