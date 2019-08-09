Busia public service board warns against job cons

Persons purporting to work with Busia County Public Service Board have been conning unsuspecting job seekers by pretending they could recruit them.

Board chairperson Assumpta Obore raised the red flag on Monday while addressing shortlisted candidates for office administrative assistant and administration officers at Busia Agricultural Training Centre.

Obore said some job seekers had made formal complaints to her office after being conned Sh20,000 by 'officers' claiming to work with the board.

“I have reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation. We have also surrendered our telephone numbers to the DCIO to be investigated," she said.

"If any board member or staff is found culpable they will carry their own cross.

We do not solicit for money from people. Jobs in Busia county are completely free and only the best candidate will carry the day.”

Interviews of shortlisted candidates started last Thursday. “I know after these interviews the same people claiming to be working with the board will call you asking for money. Please don’t fall into that trap or stress yourself up,” Obore said.

Board member Patrick Afande said the times are hard and advised job seekers to beware of fraudsters.