Oparanya’s plan to quit as bloc’s chair wrong, MCA says

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s planned resignation as LREB chairman will be a blow to the regional bloc, an MCA in Busia has said.

Nominated MCA Patrick Obongoya asked the Kakamega governor to rescind his decision to quit as the Lake Region Economic Block chairman.

In a press statement yesterday, Nominated MCA Patrick Obongoya said the resignation is abrupt and unprovoked. He said it is a betrayal to the people and members of the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

He said the formation of the bloc was meant to strategise, develop and effect mega economic blueprints to uplift the socio-economic status of the region.

“We are shocked by the abrupt resignation of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who was not only a founding member of this worthy federation but also a notable brain behind the birth of the whole concept,” Obongoya said.

Obongoya said Oparanya’s reasons to quit are unacceptable.