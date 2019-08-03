Close

FOR JOB EXPERIENCE

Busia MCAs pass motion on youth internship programme

Say most employers require relevant work experience from prospective employees.

In Summary

• Deputy majority leader Moses Ochieng said that the administration needs to come up with an institutional framework to help interns demonstrate skills they have acquired from the various institutions.

• Nominated MCA Azida Ali said the move to absorb interns was a good idea but if improperly managed it could be misused.

by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
03 August 2019 - 00:00
The Bungoma county headquarters.
The Bungoma county headquarters.
Image: FILE

Busia MCAs have adopted a motion directing the county public service management to formulate an internship programme within 60 days. 

Deputy majority leader Moses Ochieng who moved the motion said most employers require relevant work experience from prospective employees.

“This can only be achieved if the county government engages such youths in regulated attachment and internship programs," he said.

Ochieng said that the administration needs to come up with an institutional framework to help interns demonstrate skills they have acquired from the various institutions.

Nominated MCA Azida Ali said the move to absorb interns was a good idea but if improperly managed it could be misused.

Grace Omasete (Angurai South) said that the internship programme will create a smooth transition between the learning institutions and the job market.

Okodoi Maskini (Chakol South) said that it’s better to enhance apprenticeship for students to learn from the experts.

David Kokonya (Malaba South) said that internships enable youths to be creative and solve workplace problems.     

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

750 Makueni youth to benefit from 2jiajiri programme

Trainees required to pay a commitment fee of Sh2,000
Counties
4 months ago

Kelvin Ochieng story denotes thousands of betrayed youths

State promised a year-long paid internship programme, process marred with corruption.
Opinion
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT OCHIENG Correspondent, Nyanza
Western
03 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Kiambu residents attack pro-Waititu executive
    1d ago Central

  3. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    3d ago Nyanza

  4. Manganese mining raises hopes in Taita
    23h ago Coast

  5. ODM ward reps reject Punguza Mizigo bill
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos