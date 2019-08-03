Busia MCAs pass motion on youth internship programme

Busia MCAs have adopted a motion directing the county public service management to formulate an internship programme within 60 days.

Deputy majority leader Moses Ochieng who moved the motion said most employers require relevant work experience from prospective employees.

“This can only be achieved if the county government engages such youths in regulated attachment and internship programs," he said.

Ochieng said that the administration needs to come up with an institutional framework to help interns demonstrate skills they have acquired from the various institutions.

Nominated MCA Azida Ali said the move to absorb interns was a good idea but if improperly managed it could be misused.

Grace Omasete (Angurai South) said that the internship programme will create a smooth transition between the learning institutions and the job market.

Okodoi Maskini (Chakol South) said that it’s better to enhance apprenticeship for students to learn from the experts.

David Kokonya (Malaba South) said that internships enable youths to be creative and solve workplace problems.

