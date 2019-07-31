Protect us from Uganda harassment, fishermen tell Uhuru

Busia fishermen have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and end their harassment by Ugandan soldiers.

Busia County Beach Management Unit Network chairman Sylvester Kaywa on Tuesday said fishermen were constantly being harassed by the Ugandan security personnel in Lake Victoria.

Kaywa asked Uhuru to dialogue with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to end the aggressive intimidation.

"The Uganda People's Defence Force has replaced their revenue authority and marine and taken full control of Lake Victoria, They are arresting, detaining and torturing fishermen from Kenya over false claims of trespass," Kaywa told the Star on the phone.

He cited Omena, Marenga, Mulukoba, Busembe and Bumbe beaches among the most affected.

Kaywa said the fishermen are arrested even if they have not crossed into Uganda.

"They are detained for long hours before being taken to Uganda courts where they are fined heavily," Kaywa said.

He accused the Ugandan soldiers of unfairly targeting their boat engines which are often confiscated. The engines are only released after their owners part with huge bribes, he said.

“By arresting and torturing Kenya’s fishermen in Lake Victoria, Uganda is killing the spirit of the East African Community. I am appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to move with speed and hold talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to rescue our fishermen from these harassments," Kaywa said.

On Sunday last week, 30 Kenyan fishermen were arrested and detained at Hama Island by Uganda security officers. They were later released after paying huge fines ordered by a Uganda court, Kaywa said.

