John Osogo school get new 52-seater bus

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala on Friday kept his promise to John Osogo Boys High School in Busia and donated a 52-seater bus.

The school management and parents lauded the move, saying it would enable students to go on academic tours. The Sh6.3 million bus was donated through the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Speaking during Bunyala Subcounty Education Day at the institution, principal Paul Obuya thanked the MP for living up to his promise.

Obuya appealed to Wanjala and Busia county government to chip in and help address the acute shortage of water he said has always compelled students to go bathe at Lake Victoria.

“We would want to appeal to our MP and the county government to come to our aid to enable the school to run its programmes effectively," he said.

He said the teachers are determined to ensure the school becomes an academic giant in the entire county.

Parents were urged to enrol their children as boarders to get ample time to concentrate on their studies and perform well in their national exams.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Busia chairman Nickson Boyi, a former student of John Osogo Boys, said MPs should borrow a leaf from Wanjala and support education. Boyi is now the principal of St Luke's Odiado Secondary School in Funyula.

He told parents to take good care of their children and ensure they do not abscond school.

Busia Knut chairman Patrick Mulamba said teachers deserve respect considering the role they play in the sector.

“The Kenya National Union of Teachers will continue protecting the integrity of teachers in Busia," he said.

Wanjala lauded Bunyala subcounty for emerging first in Busia county in the 2018 KCPE examination results.

He urged parents to enrol their children at Bunyala Technical and Vocational Training Centre to undertake technical courses that would empower them to be self-employed.

“I have prioritised education in my development agenda to enable schools in Bunyala to excel academically,” the lawmaker said.

Edited by R.Wamochie