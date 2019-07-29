Tongaren residents allow Sh2 billion Virunga power project

Residents living along River Nzoia in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma North, have given nod to an investor to set up a power generating plant in the area.

The residents had earlier opposed the project citing lack of proper procedures and lack of involvement of stakeholders.

The residents, who were accompanied by Bungoma north DCC Alice Ndeu, local chiefs, Bungoma county trade and investments CEC Gregory Nakhulika and local leaders lead by area MCA Bethwell Mwambu, spoke during a public participation exercise convened by officials from Virunga company.

The public participation was aimed at enlightening residents on the benefits and importance of the project in the area.

The project is funded by European investors at about Sh2 billion and will see close to 25 families being compensated.

The families will not be relocated but the company will build new houses for them because pipes will pass by their farms.

Grace Nafula said that they support the power project after being enlightening about it, saying it will be of great help to the community.

She said that the power plant will help schools, hospitals and other facilities in the area have light that they have been yearning for decades.

Sam Mwangi, Virunga country project coordinator, said the pipes will pass underground and the process of farming will continue as usual.

Mwangi also added that the firm will first compensate all affected families by after conducting the economic valuation of the land and connect more than 3000 households to power.

Mwangi asked the residents and local leaders to fully support the project saying that locals and unemployed youths will be employed in the construction works.

Residents who have no title deeds will be helped to get the them, he said.