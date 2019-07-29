Stop killing counties, Uhuru told

A Vihiga MCA has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of sabotaging development in counties.

County assembly majority leader Moses Opole's reaction came after the president called off the ongoing battle between senators and MPs over the counties revenue allocation.

The President said central government has no money to allocate to the counties, telling both Houses members to slash off their pay to increase the allocation to the counties.

Opole says the governors have a right to advocate for more funds to steer development in the counties.

While speaking at Mbale on Friday evening, he said national budget was done without the revenue being collected in the country.

“The revenue department should tell us or inform the public what they collect from the public and how they spent it,” said Opole.

Opole rubbished the sentiments of the Head of State, claiming that the president is siding with killers of devolution.

“We don’t have any cash for repair and maintenance, we are allocated Sh20 million only for ward development and it only covers few projects especially in larger wards.

"For instance my ward has seven sub locations how do I divide this Sh20 million to all seven sub-location?” asked Opole.