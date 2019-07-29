Lusaka to help Western Kenya students

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has assured secondary school students from poor backgrounds in Western Kenya that he will secure them scholarships abroad.

Lusaka spoke on Saturday at Chesamis Boys High School in Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, during the school’s Annual General Meeting.

The former Bungoma governor called upon students to concentrate more on their studies if they want to be respected members of the Society.

The Senate Speaker sat his O Level at the school in 1988.

"There are many opportunities for the students to further their studies on fully funded scholarship programmes but it only depends on their discipline and exemplary performance in their forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam," he said.

Lusaka told parents to follow up on their sons and daughters performance while in school by providing them with the basic necessities and paying their school fees on time.

He asked parents not to be lost in social media.

He said he will support schools development in Bungoma county by bringing of more development partners to upgrade of learning institutions.

Lusaka gave Sh400,000 to aid in the construction of the school's dining hall.

Area MP Didymus Barasa gave a cheque for Sh8.5 million form the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Kitty .

Barasa said his office is keen to ensure the school is improved more by building new science laboratories to aid students in their science practicals.

He warned school principals against burdening parents with any extra levies saying the government is sending a capitation of Sh22,000 for every student for the whole year.

His sentiments were echoed by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa and his Webuye West counterpart Dan Wanyama.