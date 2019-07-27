Traders in Budalang'i lack toilets, vow to stop paying tax

Mau Mau traders in Budalang'i, Busia County, have vowed to stop paying revenue over lack of toilets, security lights and dumpsite.

The traders have given Busia county government a one-month ultimatum to make improvements or they will stop paying revenue from September.

Speaking to the media at Bunyala sub-county headquarters on Thursday, Mau Mau Market Business Association chairman Godfrey Wanjala said despite numerous complaints by the traders over the pathetic status of the market, Busia county government has been adamant.

He said the traders have been paying huge sums of money, but the county government of Busia had failed to provide effective service delivery.

“Mau Mau market has been in a pathetic status for the past 16 years. The market has no public toilet, no designated dumpsite, no drainage system often leading to the outbreak of waterborne diseases, lack of security light and lack of clean and safe drinking water, but our plea has always fell on deaf ears,” said the traders association chairman.

“For that reason, we, as Mau Mau residents and the business fraternity, wish to petition Busia county government to move with speed and address the challenges affecting the traders within a period of one month or else we shall stop paying revenue with effect from 1st September 2019,” said Wanjala.