Close

MATTER OF URGENCY

Take charge of Mumias Sugar Company revival, Malala tells Kakamega MCAs

Senator says county should engage the state, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Capital Markets Authority with a view to taking over the 20 per cent shares held by the state

In Summary

• Malala says the county government should lease the company's nucleus to develop cane and act as a trustee of public land.

• Lawmaker wants the state to write off Sh10 billion the company owes the taxman.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
27 July 2019 - 00:00
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya speaks to cane farmers in Mumias town on Friday
SUGAR MILLER MANAGEMENT: Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya speaks to cane farmers in Mumias town on Friday
Image: HILTON OTENYO

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has asked the county assembly to take up the revival of the cash-strapped Mumias Sugar Company.

He said the House Industrialisation, Agriculture, Labour and Social Services committee should protect all sugar companies in the county and treat it as a matter of urgency. 

“The county government should position itself to lease the entire Mumias Sugar Company Land under Nucleus Sugarcane and develop the cane while acting as a legal trustee of public land as well as guaranteeing the production of sugarcane for the miller,” he said in Kakamega on Thursday.

Malala said the county should move with speed and engage the national government, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Capital Markets Authority with a view to taking over the 20 per cent shares held by the state.

Two months ago, Oparanya announced a takeover of the company by his administration, but the CMA warned such a move would be illegal as Mumias is a listed private company.

On Thursday, Malala appealed to the national government to waiver the Sh10 billion the company owes to KRA. He said the imminent collapse of the sugar sector in the county threatens the local economy. For decades, cane farming has been a major livelihood for not just the residents of Kakamega but all of Western.

Recommendations by the sugar sector task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta have yet to be made public. The task force was co-chaired by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Another task force formed by Oparanya for the revival of the once premier mill in the East African region has finalised its findings but has yet to present its recommendations.

The company has not been crushing cane for over a year now because of billions of debts owed to suppliers and statutory agencies. It also suffers acute cane shortage blamed on poaching by rival mills.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

MORE:

Wangamati backs Oparanya on Mumias Sugar revival

Says they cannot support the auctioning of the Mumias Sugar's assets.
Counties
1 month ago

Farmers condemn Oparanya meddling in Mumias Sugar

Union says Kakamega government has not put a shilling in troubled miller
Counties
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
27 July 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. I have moved on, impeached speaker Elachi says
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Matiang'i: We have the arms to deal with thugs
    11h ago Nyanza

  3. Nyong'o, sister jailed a month for contempt
    20h ago Nyanza

  4. TSC put on the spot over 2017 deal with teachers
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Kisii police arrest two men with Sh1.6m fake cash
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos